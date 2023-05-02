Virat Kohli's Savage Response After 'Sweet Win' vs LSG: ‘If You Can Give it, You Gotta Take It, Otherwise Don’t…’

Virat Kohli was in high spirits after his team’s victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL on Monday night. In a video shared by RCB’s official twitter handle on team’s celebration after a hard-fought and heated match, Kohli expressed his joy and pride in his team’s performance.

“That’s a sweet win, boys. Sweet win. Let’s go," Kohli said, clearly elated with the victory. He went on to talk about the importance of being able to take criticism and give it back in equal measure, hinting at the verbal spat he was involved with LSG coach Gautam Gambhir and player Naveen ul Haq.

“If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don’t give it," he said, emphasizing the importance of being able to handle criticism and pressure in a high-stakes game like IPL.

Kohli also spoke about the significance of the win for his team, especially given that they were playing away from home.

“It was a really important win on the road for us. The fact that we got more support than the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling. Tells you all about how much we liked as a team and how people come out and back us. And it’s a very sweet win. Feels very good for many reasons, but most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total," he said.

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room ReactionsKing Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat’s aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more…#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2023

When asked about what set his team apart from the opposition, Kohli credited everyone on his team for their belief and determination. “I think everyone. The belief that we can do it. And we ended up on the winning side, which is great," he said.

RCB defended their low score of 126 runs against LSG and won the match by 18 runs. The pitch was difficult to play on, being very slow and sluggish, and made it challenging for the batters to score. LSG tried to take advantage of the powerplay, but their aggressive approach did not work on this pitch as the ball was not coming on and was gripping and turning. Both teams struggled to score, and whenever a player tried to be aggressive, they lost their wicket. LSG missed the injured Rahul, who only came out to bat when the game was already lost.

