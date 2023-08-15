'Bachpan Se Jo Akhbar Padha Hai, Wo Bhi Fake News Chaapne Lage': Virat Kohli Slams Leading Indian Daily

Virat Kohli is the most-followed individual on Instagram with a fanbase of 257 million and still counting. He regularly shares pictures and photos on his official handles that go viral like wildfire. But now, the ace Indian batter has also begun raising his voice against false news related to him. Days after rubbishing the reports claiming his income from social media, Kohli on Tuesday quashed another report stating that he and his wife Anushka Sharma are going to ‘build a cricket pitch’ at their Alibaug farmhouse.

Sharing a screengrab of the report, Kohli wrote, “Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (Newspaper that I’ve been reading since childhood has also started putting out fake news).

As reported by the leading national daily on Monday, Anushka and Virat invested Rs 19.24 crore for an 8-acre land in Alibaug to build a farmhouse. Quoting another publishing house, the report further mentioned that Virat was keen to have a cricket pitch on the property and he is closely involved in the minutest details of the construction.

Earlier this week, several media reports stated that Kohli charges a staggering sum of INR 11.45 crore per post on Instagram. But the former Indian captain broke his silence over his earning from social media and rubbished every report doing rounds.

Taking to his official X account on Saturday morning, Kohli said he is grateful for whatever he has received in his life but the reports regarding his social media earning are false.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli posted.

Virat Kohli, who was rested for the T20I series against the West Indies, has returned home after the Caribbean tour and is gearing up for the forthcoming Asia Cup, starting August 30. India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.