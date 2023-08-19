'Virat Kohli Should Play Whatever Cricket he Wants to': Sourav Ganguly Shuts Down Shoaib Akhtar's ODI Retirement Advice

Virat Kohli is in his mid-thirties, an age when usually the talks around a player nearing his retirement start taking shape. However, Kohli continues to be one of the top batters across formats, scoring truckloads of runs even though he’s not as prolific during his peak.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently suggested that Kohli should quite limited-overs cricket post 2023 ODI World Cup and focus on Test cricket, targeting Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

“I don’t think he (Kohli) should play more 50-overs matches after this World Cup," Akhtar had said in a chat with RevSportz. “Also, if you see him in T20s, it takes a lot out of him. I think he should play for at least six more years and break the 100 hundreds record of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has it in him to break the record. He should focus on Test cricket after this World Cup, and break this record."

However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly disagrees with Akhtar, arguing Kohli should play any form of cricket he wants to since he’s a consistent performer.

“Why? Virat Kohli should play whatever cricket he wants to play. Because he performs," Ganguly said during an event in Kolkata.

Kohli has scored over 25,500 runs in his 15 years of international career so far and is second on the list of most century-makers (76).

Ganguly considers India to a favorite in the ODI World Cup and also feels that Australia, England, Pakistan and New Zealand are among his top-five teams to win the trophy.

“I presume Australia will be one; England, Pakistan, don’t rule New Zealand out; and then there’s South Africa…But if you ask my best five at the moment, it’s Australia, England, India, Pakistan and New Zealand," he said.

With Rishabh Pant still recovering from an accident, Ganguly suggests Ishan Kishan could be the choice for wicketkeeper batsman.

“Pant is the best wicketkeeper in the country, but you can see Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (depending on his fitness); these two will be right up in Rohit’s and Rahul’s minds. I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure Dravid will keep him in his plans," he said.