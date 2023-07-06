Virat Kohli's Struggle Continues, Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Practice Match Ahead of West Indies Tests

Virat Kohli’s misery outside the off-stump continues to haunt him as he got dismissed in the same fashion once again during an intra-squad practice game in Barbados ahead of the India vs West Indies Test series. In recent times, Kohli has been struggling in red-ball cricket and it’s the delivery outside the off-stump which has become his biggest nemesis in cricket. He was also dismissed by Scott Boland while poking the ball which was way outside off stump in the World Test Championship Final last month.

The Indian team played an intra-squad practice match which included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game.

Kohli once again edged the ball outside the off stump to a local fielder at the first slip. It was Jaydev Unadkat who exploited Kohli’s weakness this time.

The left-armer’s angle is an awkward one and Unadkat bowled one outside the off-stump, and India’s No. 1 batter, without any distinct footwork, fished at it to be caught at slip.

Meanwhile, the idea was match simulation keeping all the top-order batters in one team while the other group was loaded with bowlers.

Most of the batters retired after playing around 50 to 75 balls. The one player who impressed the most during the warm-up match was young Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 54 off 76 balls before taking a break.

Jaiswal is expected to make his Test debut for India in the opening match as the slot for number 3 is up for grabs with Cheteshwar Pujara getting axed from the Test team.

However, 20-year-old Jaiswal was seen opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. An on-drive off Mohammed Siraj and a rasping square cut off Unadkat had class written all over it.

It is highly likely that Jaiswal might open the innings for India alongside Rohit Sharma while in-form Shubman Gill to bat at the all-important number 3 spot.

It must be mentioned that Gill, who has been one of the most consistent batters in recent times, is actually a middle-order player, who preferred to play at No. 3 or 4 during his days as India U-19 and India A player.

In fact, it was under Dravid’s coaching in the age-group and pathways (India A) team that Gill had batted in the middle-order.

He has a double hundred (204) in an ‘A’ Test against the West Indies in 2019 in Tarouba. In that innings, he batted at No. 5 (virtually No. 4) as Shahbaz Nadeem was sent in as night-watchman on the second evening.

On a predominantly dry track at the Dominica, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to be the second spinner while Shardul Thakur will be the third seamer and lower middle-order enforcer. Shardul and Ashwin will take care of slot Nos. 8 and 9 respectively.

In the absence of Mohammed Shami, it will be Mohammed Siraj’s job to lead the pace attack, while the task of tea team management will be to choose his pace partner.

Besides rookie Mukesh Kumar’s good form and incisive seam bowling, Navdeep Saini adds an extra yard of pace in the line-up, and Unadkat brings in the left-armer’s angle and requisite variation in the attack.

(With PTI Inputs)