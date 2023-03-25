Can Virat Kohli Surpass Sachin Tendulkar's 100 Centuries Record? Ravi Shastri Says 'It is Not Easy..'

Virat Kohli has left behind his barren run of form, the former Indian skipper had to wait for more than two years to score a century with pressure building upon him steadily, however, everything changed once he scored the memorable century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup last year. Ravi Shastri meanwhile has provided his take on whether Kohli can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries.

While many had touted Virat to go past Sachin’s illustrious record when runs were flowing freely out of his bat, post Covid-19, the centuries dried up for Kohli and he couldn’t breach the three-figure mark for a considerable amount of time.

The 34-year-old decided to take a break from cricket and came back rejuvenated, and in the months since, he has taken his tally to 75 international centuries, once again reigniting life to the long-standing debate, can Kohli surpass Sachin’s record?

As far as ODI cricket is concerned, Virat has amassed 46 centuries whereas the Master Blaster finished his career with 49 tons in the 50 overs format.

The major difference between the two legends is in Test cricket, where Kohli has 28 hundreds in 108 appearances compared to Sachin’s 51 in 200 matches.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup set to take place later this year, Virat has a very good chance of surpassing Tendulkar’s tally in the 50-overs format, and former Indian coach Shastri feels that even Kohli can still play for 5-6 years, it wouldn’t be easy to go past the 100 hundreds mark since only one player has been able to do so in international cricket.

“How many players have scored 100 hundreds? Just one. So if you are saying that he can cross that mark, it’s a big thing. He still has a lot of cricket left in him. He is very fit," Shastri told SportsYaari.

“And when a player of that class starts scoring centuries then it follows one after the other. Probably in a stretch of 15 matches, there will be seven hundreds. Kohli can still easily play cricket for 5-6 years because he is fit," added the veteran.

“But it is not easy by any stretch of imagination that is why only one guy has done it. But the fact that you are telling me he might reach there is a big thing," stated Ravi Shastri further.

