Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni After Dominica Test, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Record Next

Virat Kohli has come a long way since his India debut in 2008. Kohli has been witness to several memorable team performances and heartbreaks even as on an individual level, he created several records.

Over the last few years, with the emergence of new talent, Kohli has managed to keep pace with the younger generation. The star batter is currently in West Indies where the Indian unit is involved in a multi-format tour.

On July 14 when India registered a dominant victory in the first Test, Kohli surpassed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the list of players who have been part of the most number of Indian wins at international level.

The victory in the Dominica Test marked the 296th victorious occasion for Kohli while Dhoni won 295 games with India during his decorated career.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar tops the list, having won 307 matches.

It’s a safe bet that the 34-year-old will end up surpassing Tendulkar’s record this year itself.

Following a below-par performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Kohli must have been desperate to return to his best form against West Indies.

The right-handed batter played a superb innings, hitting his 29th Test fifty in the opening game. Kohli dropped anchor on a challenging pitch and struck just five boundaries during his marathon 182-ball stay.

Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for 150. Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadejawere responsible for the massive collapse. While Ashwin grabbed a five-wicket haul, Jadeja picked up three wickets.

In response, captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a powerful start, scoring 103 and 171 runs respectively.

Riding on the openers’ contributions, the visitors went on to produce a massive 421 runs. In their second innings, the Caribbean batting unit once again gave up early in front of the Indian spinners. This time, Ashwin fetched seven scalps and Jadeja got two under his belt.