Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Nets Ahead of World Test Championship Final - See Photos

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli spent time in the nets ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Kohli, who has already reached London, batted in the nets and also took part in the fielding drills. The 34-year-old posted a couple of photos on his social media accounts.

He captioned the images with a white heart emoticon on Twitter.

Live Score SK vs GT IPL 2023 Final

Several Indian players have started training for the World Test Championship final as they arrived in London early after their respective teams failed to qualify for the playoffs. While the second batch of players left on Sunday night. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jaydev Unadkat took the flight last night and will start training soon in London.

While the players from Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will travel after the IPL 2023 final.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been in incredible form in recent times and smashed 639 runs in IPL 2023 including two centuries. He tried his best to take RCB to the playoffs with back-to-back centuries in the last two league stage matches but the defeat against Gujarat Titans ended their jersey.

The batting maverick also scored a sublime Test century against Australia in the last match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the IPL 2023.\

Recently, former BCCI selector MSK Prasad said that the 34-year-old has set a very high standard for himself and the captaincy added a bit of extra pressure on him during his tough times.

“He did not have a very great 2021-22. But that is because we expect a lot from him. He has set a very high standard for himself. He has to score hundreds in every match, otherwise, it is a failure. But he is a human after all. The captaincy pressure had him struggling for a while, but once he regained his rhythm and clarity, he did not look back. He has been in amazing form since last year’s Asia Cup, and has made centuries in all formats,” Prasad told ANI.

top videos

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav