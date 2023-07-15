WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Impromptu Dance Moves During Innings Break Ahead of India's Commanding Win vs WI

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is an animated character as soon as he steps on the field. Usually seen carrying his heart on his sleeve, never bogged down to take on opposition players, Kohli was seen in a rather chill mood against the West Indies during the first Test as India registered a commanding win over the hosts.

Rohit Sharma and Co. wrapped up the series opener in three days winning the first Test by a massive margin of an innings and 141 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin picking 12 wickets across both innings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 runs on his debut.

Amidst all this, Kohli was seen in a rather calm demeanour and on Day 3, the former India captain even treated the Dominica crowd to some impromptu dance moves during the innings break.

After having won the toss and elected to bat first, Kraigg Brathwaite’s side could only muster up a score of 150, before they were on the receiving end of a hammering from skipper Rohit and Jaiswal, both of whom scored centuries to put India in the driving seat.

Having opened up a staggering lead of 271 runs, Rohit decided to declare when India were at 421/5, after which the Windies came out to bat for a second time. Ahead of their second bite at the cherry, Kohli was seen dancing near the boundary ropes, just before the Indian team took to the field.

The 34-year-old did smash a half-century and he appeared to be in a celebratory mood before India romped their way to taking a 1-0 lead in the series, after the restricted West Indies to 130 in their second innings.

Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran rampant against the Windies, picking up 7 wickets to add to his fifer from the first innings.