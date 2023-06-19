'Look For Excuses or...': Virat Kohli Gears up for Next Challenge, Workout Videos go Viral on Social Media

Just over a week after India lost in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia in England, star batter Virat Kohli has resumed his training as he gears up for the challenges ahead.

Kohli was off to promising starts in both the innings of the WTC final but was failed to convert them as India suffered a 209-run defeat at The Oval. He scored 14 in the first dig and 49 in the second innings.

Only Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur were able to post significant individual scores while others flattered to deceive in a sorry show.

In contrast, Travis Head and Steve Smith struck centuries to set up a big first innings total for Australia.

India’s next international assignment is the West Indies tour during which they will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

And Kohli has started his preparations for the tour as he shared a couple of videos and a picture from his gym session on Monday evening.

Look for excuses or look to get better. pic.twitter.com/qbTmcNlGfR— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2023

Kohli will be eyeing a personal milestone during the Windies tour.

So far, he has scored 822 runs in 14 Tests against West Indies. He needs 188 more to become just the 11th India cricketer to score 1000 or more runs against them.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for the most runs in India vs West Indies Test history having scored 2749 runs in 27 matches. Clive Lloyd is at the second spot with 2344 runs from 28 Tests.

Kohli had a fruitful IPL 2023 during which he scored back-to-back centuries. He accumulated 639 runs from 14 innings at 53.25 and a decent strike-rate of 139.82.

He would be hoping to keep up the good work with the ODI World Cup now just a few months away.

For the record, Kohli has won three ICC titles in his professional career - the U19 World Cup in 2008 where he was also the captain, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.