'I've Full Trust in Virat Kohli And What he Does': Ross Taylor on Batting Maestro's Struggle Against Left-arm Pacers

Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor feels that Virat Kohli getting dismissed against the left-arm pacers is more of a coincidence. Team India batters have struggled against the left-arm fast bowlers in recent times which was also the case in the ODI series against Australia earlier this month. Mitchell Starc troubled the hosts’ batters with his inswingers as he claimed seven wickets in three ODIs. Kohli was also dismissed by Starc in the series opener.

The batting maestro has been dismissed by left-arm pacers 102 times across all formats so far in his career (15 bowled, 54 caught by a fielder, 19 caught behind, 2 stumped, 12 lbw).

Taylor called Kohli a fantastic batter who can play every type of bowler equally well and suggested that his struggle against the left-arm fast bowlers is just a coincidence.

“I think it was more of a coincidence than anything. Virat has been a fantastic player against all bowlers. Sometimes a bowler just by coincidence can have your number," Taylor told India Today.

Taylor admitted that there is a danger of getting lbw against left-arm seamers if the swing is on offer but he has full trust in Kohli to tackle it.

“A left-arm seamer, I guess being lbw is the danger ball swinging back but Virat has been a fantastic player for years and I am sure he will be working on whatever he feels he needs to be. You look at the setup, I have full trust in Virat and what he does," he added.

Kohli will be next seen in the Indian jersey during the World Test Championship Final in June where they will face Australia at the Oval, London.

Taylor, who was a member of New Zealand’s inaugural WTC-winning side, said that Australia need to get the better of Kohli early as he has the potential to score big and quick runs.

“I am sure him coming in at no.4, Indian players will be looking to him but at the same time the Australian team knows they need to get Virat out early to put that Indian middle-order under pressure. If they don’t, he can score big runs and quick runs," Taylor said.

