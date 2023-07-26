'Mentor Role is Also Going to be Expected of Him': Zaheer Khan Outlines New Role for India Batting Superstar

As India finished their Test series against the West Indies with a 1-0 win, batting star Virat Kohli seemed to be returning to his best with a century in the 2nd Test. Kohli scored a solid half-century in the first Test in Dominica before bringing up his 29th hundred in the format in the second game.

India fast bowling legend Zaheer Khan expects the vastly experienced Kohli to perform another role at this stage of his international career.

Zaheer, who played 92 Tests and 200 ODIs, wants the former captain to take up the role as a mentor.

He thinks that Kohli can be a mentor to the younger crop of players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan.

“He (Kohli) should enjoy this part of the career where he’s actually going to be guiding the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. That mentor role is also going to be expected of him at this stage in his career that’s something that he does it anyways but you know that that’s something that keeps you going and keeps you in the game," Zaheer said on JioCinema.

As Kohli marks his 500th appearance for India, he made the milestone even more special by notching up his 76th international century.

This marks Kohli’s first overseas century since 2018 and he also went ahead of the legendary Jacques Kallis into fifth spot on the list of batters with the most runs in International cricket.

Zaheer believes Kohli’s enjoyment of the game will be crucial going forward.

“He’s constantly involved in the game. I think that those aspects are going to be very important for him going forward. But it’s good to see him in good space and scoring runs. And I think I think that’s what he should just right now do," Zaheer said.

This might be a role that Kohli is already taking up to a certain degree having been spotted talking to Jaiswal in their nets session before the first Test.