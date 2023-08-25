BCCI Asks Players to Not Share Confidential Information on Social Media After Virat Kohli Reveals Yo-Yo Score

The India squad for the 2023 Asia Cup has assembled in Bengaluru as part of a preparatory camp. They’ve been advised ‘verbally’ to avoid posting anything confidential on social media platforms right after Virat Kohli shared his Yo-Yo score on Instagram on Thursday.

Kohli along with several other India stars including captain Rohit Sharma, allrounder Hardik Pandya underwent the strict fitness test on the first day of the camp.

However, Kohli revealing his score hasn’t gone down well with the top BCCI officials as it’s reportedly considered a breach of contract.

Also Read: ‘Sachin Tendulkar Was The Highest Run-getter, We Keep Talking About One Six’

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express on Friday.

Expressing his pleasure at passing the test, Kohli had shared a selfie and captioned, “The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don."

According to the report, the India stars who weren’t part of the Ireland T20I series were given a 13-day fitness programme designed to ensure they remain in top shape and injury free ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

The players included Rohit, Kohli, Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. They are said to undergo a full body test.

India recently named a 17 players for the Asia Cup giving an idea of how the squad they are considering for the ODI World Cup.

The Asia Cup starts from August 30 with Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan. India will open their campaign on September 2 against Pakistan in Pallekele.

Also Read: Ganguly Explains Why India Picked Axar Over Chahal

India last won the Asia Cup in 2018 when it was played in the one-day format.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions having won the tournament last year in UAE when it was played in T20 format, beating Pakistan in the title clash.