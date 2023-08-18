Virat Kohli's Brother Shares Emotional Post as he Completes 15 Years of International Cricket

Vikas Kohli, brother of star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, shared an emotional post on Instagram as Virat completes 15 years of International cricket. Vikas showed how proud he was of his brother as he completes another milestone in his illustrious career.

Virat has been an icon in the Indian side with both his batting as well as his leadership. Kohli has been one of India’s best players of the modern era with his outstanding record especially while chasing. Termed as the chase master Kohli averages 64.13 across all formats showing his skill during the chase.

He even holds the record for the highest run-scorer in the IPL. He debuted in the IPL back in 2008 and is one of the few players still active in the tournament. Despite not winning the title with RCB, he holds the record for the most runs in a single season of the IPL where he scored 973 runs in 2016 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli has come a long way since he made his debut for the senior side after winning the U-19 World Cup. His evolution as a player continues to be a reference for new players to follow. His dedication to improving his game along with his fitness has revolutionised how Indians as well as cricket fans perspective of the sport.

Off the pitch, Kohli is one of the most influential figures in the world with a following of over 300 million followers across his Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

King Kohli’s dedication to fitness is something that has been ingrained within the culture of the teams in the modern era. A change from the previous era of cricketers, current youngsters are now expected to maintain a very high level of fitness if they are to be expected to get chances in the Indian team.

Kohli will continue to remain an inspiration for all cricket lovers be it with his game on the pitch or his way of living off the pitch as well. Despite coming to the final years of his career, Kohli still stands strong as one of the best-performing players in the world that not many can match.