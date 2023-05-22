Virat Kohli's Glum Look Goes Viral After Royal Challengers Bangalore Crash Out of IPL 2023

Virat Kohli’s record-breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to progress into the next round.

Kohli registered his seventh IPL ton – the most by any player in the history of the tournament – to guide Bangalore to a challenging total of 197/5 against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

GT, thanks to Shubman Gill’s sublime hundred, reached the target with five balls to spare. With no IPL title in their trophy cabinet, the defeat was another blow for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Following Gill’s match-winning knock, Kohli was spotted sitting dejected in the Bangalore dugout. A photo of a crestfallen Kohli soon started doing rounds on social media.

Most painful picture of the IPL.King Kohli gave his absolute best, scored back to back centuries for RCB, but RCB are knocked out. You gotta feel for Virat! pic.twitter.com/ofzcxPdlHB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Feel for Virat Kohli.He has given everything but RCB is out of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/WZygq5ICTw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

Most fans seemed heartbroken with RCB’s elimination.

RCB 💔— Zahid Stanikzai (@Zeekhan333) May 21, 2023

😭😭😭— shubham upadhyay (@CricShubh8) May 21, 2023

💔— Rizwan Khan 👨‍⚕️ (@khan_here_) May 21, 2023

Broken💔💔💔— Snehashish Paul (@SnehashishPaul7) May 21, 2023

This user felt that Virat Kohli did not receive much help from his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates.

Virat is supreme super star , I felt bad for him. But the thing is apart from Virat nothing is/was/will good interms of RCB team.— Vinothkumar P (@Vinothk27292944) May 21, 2023

Showcasing his support for India’s star batter, one person tweeted, “What more Virat Kohli should do? Every time he gives his heart and soul but everyone else disappoints him! You got to feel for him.”

What more @imVkohli should do?? Everytime he gives his heart and soul but everyone else disappoints him!! You gotta feel for him 🥺💔— Arfath Ali (@_Arfathali__) May 21, 2023

Some even wanted Kohli to join a new franchise ahead of next season’s IPL.

Kohli played really well, I think he should change the franchise and should join Delhi— Amol Satre (@AmolSatreV1) May 21, 2023

Kohli slammed 13 boundaries and one six to remain unbeaten on 101 off 61 balls.

He surpassed Chris Gayle’s tally of six centuries to set the record for most hundreds in the history of IPL.

Gujarat opener Shubman Gill came up with a befitting response as he breached the three-digit mark to earn a victory for his side.

Gill brought up his century in just 52 balls. His sensational knock comprised five boundaries and eight sixes.

“It’s all about getting a start and converting it into a big one. Thankfully it’s working out for me in the business end. You have to keep applying yourself, that’s important. The new ball was holding on a bit. The ball was getting wet with the dew,” Gill said after his epic knock.

In the IPL 2023 playoffs, Gujarat Titans will be up against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier. Lucknow Super Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Both matches will be played in Chennai.