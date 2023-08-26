Virat Kohli’s Visit To Bengaluru University Makes Fans Go Crazy - SEE PHOTO

Virat Kohli’s massive fandom was on display as the star batter visited the campus of Bengaluru’s Atria Institute of Technology recently. Fans were spotted trying to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer, making it difficult for the policeman to control the crowd.

The star batter was also seen posing with police officials before making his way inside the campus amidst chants of “Virat Virat”

Video of the day - The Roar for Virat Kohli at Atria institute in Bangalore and King Kohli poses for picture with Police officers.Great gesture from King Kohli..!! pic.twitter.com/xefNgy83oi — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 24, 2023

Kohli posed with the faculty members of the Atria Institute of Technology and the picture was shared on the official Instagram handle of the institute.

“We are thrilled and honored to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Virat Kohli, a true icon in the world of cricket, as he graces our college with his presence. Known for his exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and charismatic leadership, Virat Kohli’s journey is an inspiration to countless individuals across the globe," the caption of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atria Institute of Technology (@atria_it)

Several fans have reacted to the Tweet, talking about the cricketer’s impact across the world and how big of a star he is.

Several ‘goat’ chants could be seen in the replies section of the tweet. Fans were excited to see the cricketer off the pitch, enjoying himself ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2023 campaign. One of them wrote, “Virat Kohli looks so young and a university student himself! He is at least 8/10 years senior there! His fitness regime makes him look very young! King Kohli”

Virat Kohli looks so young and a university student himself ! He is at least 8/10 years Senior there! His fitness regime make him look very young! King Kohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/J1qjVT2bN6— Sammy Alex M. (@alexcrypto22) August 26, 2023

Another fan joked about how Kohli’s visit was kind of an achievement for Atria University. He Tweeted, “What an achievement for that University”.

What a achievement for that University— Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) August 26, 2023

Virat Kohli last played for India in a bilateral tour against West Indies. The star batter looked in stellar form, notching up his 29th Test hundred in the second game of the 2-match series. Kohli’s resurgence has taken the world by storm. After a massive three-year drought, he has scored four centuries for India. He also had a phenomenal individual campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It would be interesting to see if Kohli can continue his form into the Asia Cup.

Speaking of the Asia Cup, India will be taking on their arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka on September 2.