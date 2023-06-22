Virender Sehwag Recalls MS Dhoni's Famous 'Captain Cool' Moniker While Praising Australia Captain Pat Cummins

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished incredible praise on Australia skipper Pat Cummins following Australia’s win over England in the first Test of Ashes 2023. Sehwag recalled the famous ‘Captain Cool’ moniker earned by MS Dhoni stating that there’s a new ‘Mr Cool’ in Test cricket while praising Cummins.

Cummins led Australia to a two-wicket win over England at Edgbaston with the pacer himself scoring the winning runs over Ben Stokes’ side. Following the victory of the Aussies, Sehwag praised their clinical display while also giving a massive shout-out to Dhoni with his ‘Mr Cool’ reference for Cummins.

“What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Test cricket is Best Cricket. Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr. Cool in Test cricket," wrote Sehwag on Twitter.

“What an innings under pressure and that partnership with Lyon was one to remember for a long time. #Ashes #ENGvsAUS," his post read further.

Dhoni earned the moniker of ‘captain cool’ due to his calm demeanour while he led the Indian team. The 41-year-old continues to go strong in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title earlier this year.

Talking about the Ashes first Test, Cummins shone not only with the ball but with the bat as well, the newly crowned WTC champs needed 282 runs to win in their second innings and despite the fact that the Aussies were reduced to 209/7, Cummins played a crucial knock of 44 in 73 balls.

While wickets kept falling, Cummins held his nerve and he also stitched together a match-winning partnership of 55 runs with Nathan Lyon. Together, the duo helped Australia pull away with a remarkable victory.

Elsewhere, Dhoni recently underwent surgery on his knee due to the injury which troubled him throughout IPL 2023 season, and the veteran cricketer is expected to recover in time ahead of the next season.