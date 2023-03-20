'I Didn't Get That Choice': Virender Sehwag Reveals Big Reason Behind Not Becoming India Coach

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag was offered the job of Team India’s head coach before the end of the tenure of former coach Anil Kumble. Sehwag, who attended the News18 India Chaupal on Monday revealed one major sticking point why he choose not to take up the top job.

During Kumble’s tenure, Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian team and the duo were clearly not on the same page. It was a well-versed saga how Kumble and Kohli didn’t see eye to eye and after Kumble, Ravi Shastri took over as India’s head coach.

However, Sehwag was also offered the role of India’s head coach during the final months of Kumble’s tenure. The swashbuckling opener was questioned about not getting the opportunity to captain the Indian team, and subsequently missing out on the coaching job, to which he gave a befitting reply.

“Not at all, I’m happy with what I achieved. Coming from a small family of farmers from Najafgarh I got the opportunity to play for India, got so much love and appreciation from fans and even if I would have captained Team India I would have gotten the same respect," said Sehwag.

The 44-year-old revealed he wouldn’t have applied for the top job had he not been approached by then BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

“I wouldn’t have applied if Virat Kohli and then BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary hadn’t approached me. We had a meeting, and he (Choudhary) told me that things weren’t working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble we want you to take the coaching position. He told that me that Kumble’s contract will expire after the Champions Trophy in 2017 and then you can travel to West Indies with the team," added the legendary opener.

Sehwag further revealed the major reason why he decided to turn down the opportunity to become India’s coach since he didn’t get the choice to select his own support staff.

“I didn’t say yes or no, but I said if I travel to West Indies, I would want my coaching staff, the assistant coach, bowling coach, batting coach and the fielding coach. I want my own choice for the support staff and I didn’t get that choice so I didn’t travel to West Indies," Sehwag stated further.

