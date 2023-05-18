Virender Sehwag Makes Sensational Claim About Meeting Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill: ‘Sunil Gavaskar Will Never Make Effort to...’

Prithvi Shaw showed his class with a 38-ball 54 in Delhi Capitals’ (DC) 15-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The young opener had been coming under increasing criticism for his form with the bat including being dropped from the team altogether in the early half of the 2023 IPL season.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, recently scored his maiden IPL hundred and has been in stunning form for Gujarat Titans.

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag ahead of the crucial PBKS-DC game had revealed an interaction with Prithvi and Shubman, comparing his own meeting with Sunil Gavaskar.

“He (Prithvi Shaw) did an ad shoot with me. Shubman Gill was also there. None of them talked about cricket for once. We were there for 6 hours. If you want to talk to someone then you have to approach them. When I was new to the team, I wanted to talk to Sunny Bhai (Gavaskar), so I said to John Wright that ‘I’m still a new player, I don’t know whether Sunny Bhai will meet me or not’, but you should organise that meeting. So Wright organised a dinner in 2003-04 for me and I also said that my (opening) partner Aakash Chopra will also come so that we can talk about batting. So he came and had dinner with us. So, you have to make that effort. Sunil Gavaskar won’t make an effort to talk to Sehwag or Chopra. You have to request him," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“He gave his input and we talked for a long. And we were rewarded for that conversation. But you have to put in that effort. Gavaskar will never make an effort to talk to Virender Sehwag or Aakash Chopra. So one has to make a request for that. If Shaw handed such a request so I’m sure someone would have…he is playing for Delhi, so if you wanted to talk, he should have handed a request to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DC. In cricket, no matter how much talented you are. If you are not mentally up, if you are not fit mentally or don’t tune your mind. Then nothing can be done,” Sehwag added.