'Have More Hair Than Your Notes': Virender Sehwag Trolls Shoaib Akhtar During Friendly Banter

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is quite a witty character, known to be one who never minces his words, the swashbuckling batter recently had a friendly banter with legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is not hidden from anyone, and what adds more spice to the rivalry is the friendly banter between the two players of the two neighbouring nations.

Even though emotions may run high when one of the most destructive batsmen of all time squared off against one of the fastest pacers the world has ever seen, off the field both Sehwag and Akhtar share a great camaraderie.

Where there’s friendship, there is banter too, and after Shoaib Akhtar’s remark on Sehwag’s hair, the former Indian opener was not going to allow his former on-field nemesis to have it all his way.

Sehwag recently made a rather hilarious remark, giving Akhtar a taste of his own medicine.

The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ was invited as a guest on the latest episode of the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

When quizzed about his friendly banter with the Rawalpindi Express, Sehwag gave a hilarious reply.

“You guys indulge in lot of banter. Is there any friendship under this banter?" Sehwag was asked by the host.

“Where there is love, there is banter or where there is friendship. With Shoaib Akhtar I have deep friendship since 2003-04. We have gone there twice, they have come twice. There’s friendship and we pull each other’s leg too," replied the legendary Indian batsman.

“He made a statement. I have more notes than the amount of hair strands Virender Sehwag has on his head. Now My hair strands are more than your notes. That tagline would be cool for ‘Breakfast With Champions’," Sehwag added.

Back in 2016, Sehwag had slammed Akhtar for speaking on Indian cricket and cricketers which didn’t go down well with the Pakistani legend who then made the ‘hair’ remark.

“I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticized them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia," Akhtar had lashed out on his YouTube channel.