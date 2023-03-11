'Viru 2.0': Shafali Verma's Berserker for Delhi Capitals Against Gujarat Giants Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Delhi Capitals romped to a crushing victory over Gujarat Giants who had no answer to the capital city team’s opener Shafali Verma.

Shafali was in absolute destruction mode as she took the Gujarat bowling apart in an extraordinary innings that saw the teenager smash 76 runs off just 28 deliveries.

Shafali’s knock included 10 fours and 5 sixers as she entertained the fans gathered a the DY Patil Stadium.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, 4th Test: ‘The Process is Not to Lose Patience’, Says Shubman Gill After Ahmedabad Ton

Multiple users took to Twitter to express their reaction to the 19-year-old’s carnage.

One user likened her to the legendary attacking batsman Virender Sehwag.

“What A Fire By Shafali Verma Viru 2.0 !", the post read.

What A Fire By Shafali VermaViru 2.0 ! #WPL pic.twitter.com/kXrlor8dui— Lalit Choudhary (@lalzempire) March 11, 2023

“ALL HAIL SHAFALI VERMA" another post read.

ALL HAIL SHAFALI VERMA— Siya Agarwal (@siyaagrawal18) June 17, 2021

One user posted a tweet that read “Amid all the power-hitting, Shafali Verma carves one over point for a six. Unreal this"

#WPL2023 #GGvDCAmid all the power-hitting, Shafali Verma carves one over point for a six. Unreal this https://t.co/ioTDVQG4eZ pic.twitter.com/xmhypmVJFK — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 11, 2023

The 19-year-old brought up her half-century in just 19 deliveries, thereby registering the second-fastest fifty in the WPL.

A post on the micro-blogging website read “Shafali Verma show, what a knock, she is making the chase like nothing for Delhi. Fifty from just 19 balls!!!"

Shafali Verma show, what a knock, she is making the chase like nothing for Delhi.Fifty from just 19 balls!!! pic.twitter.com/QFpEvxCTXI — Vivek panchal (@vivekpaanchal) March 11, 2023

Another post read “Shafali Verma, the dominance. 76* runs from just 28 balls while chasing 106 runs, Delhi finished the game in 7.1 overs, She is changing Women’s cricket in India."

Shafali Verma, the dominance.76* runs from just 28 balls while chasing 106 runs, Delhi finished the game in 7.1 overs, She is changing Women’s cricket in India. pic.twitter.com/1YhxxpSRdd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

Delhi Capitals solidified the second position in the table with their win and they now have 6 points under their belt from four games, having won three games and lost one.

Their only loss came against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, who are yet unbeaten and lead the table thanks to their superior net run rate.

Get the latest Cricket News here