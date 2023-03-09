Wahab Riaz 'Hugs and Kisses' Martin Guptill after Dismissing Him During PSL Clash: Watch

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators turned out to be one of the most exciting matches in the history of the competition. The fixture not only offered a thrilling finish but also produced some nerve-wracking matchups. The rivalry between Wahab Riaz and Martin Guptill was one such clash that enthralled the spectators present at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 8. Riaz failed to start his spell on a promising note after Guptill smashed him for three boundaries in the third over of the Quetta innings. However, the left-arm pacer eventually had the last laugh after he managed to send Guptill back to the dressing room on the fifth delivery of the over. The Pakistan international came halfway down the pitch to complete a return catch just a few yards away from Guptill. Following the dismissal, Riaz decided to hug Guptill. The Pakistan pacer did not stop there as he went on to kiss Guptill’s helmet as well. The Quetta opening batter, however, did not react and remained unfazed.

The official Twitter handle of the PSL also shared a video of the incident. “’I got this,’ said Wahab Riaz,’” the tweet read.

Earlier, batting first, Peshawar Zalmi had posted a mammoth total of 240/2. Peshawar skipper Babar Azam scored a terrific century in the game. The Pakistan captain slammed 15 boundaries and three sixes to score 115 off just 65 balls. Quetta Gladiators had started the run chase on a positive note after their opening batters- Jason Roy and Martin Guptill- got off to a flying start. Guptill was first to depart after producing a quick-fire 21-run knock off just eight balls. Roy, on the other hand, carried forward his onslaught and the English batter went on to notch a brilliant century. Roy’s incredible knock of 145 guided Quetta to a thrilling eight-wicket win. The 32-year-old’s match-winning performance also helped him in becoming the highest individual run-scorer in the history of the PSL. The Quetta-based franchise eventually scored the winning runs with 10 balls to spare and with this they also scripted the highest successful target chase in the tournament’s history.

The defeat leaves Peshawar Zalmi at the fourth spot in the PSL standings, with eight points. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are placed in fifth position.

