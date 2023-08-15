Wanindu Hasaranga Retires from Test Cricket to Focus on Limited-overs Career

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from playing Test cricket. Hasaranga said the reason behind the move is to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The all-rounder has played four Test matches for Sri Lanka; however, the 26-year-old has represented the country in 48 one-day internationals and 58 T20I games.

Recently at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the most wickets to match his own feats at the past two T20 World Cups. Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga picked up 16 wickets in their opening three matches, as he matched Waqar Younis’ record for five-wicket hauls in three consecutive ODIs, and worried opponents from there to finish with 22 wickets at an average of just 12.9.

(With inputs from Agencies)