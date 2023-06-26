Wanindu Hasaranga Completes Hat-trick of Five-wicket Hauls, Equals World Record Set by Waqar Younis

Sri Lanka legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga is having a memorable ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Hasaranga has been in prime form having taken three successive five-wicket hauls in as many victories for his team and thus equaling a world record set by the legendary Waqar Younis in 1990.

Hasaranga completed the hat-trick of fifer on Thursday as Sri Lanka brushed aside Ireland by 133 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulwayo.

He finished with 5/79 from 10 overs as Ireland were bowled out for 192 in their unsuccessful chase of 326 against the former world champions.

Hasaranga began his tournament with figures of 6/24 against United Arab Emirates, followed that with 5/13 against Oman before drawing level with Younis.

Younis had taken 5/11 (vs New Zealand), 5/16 (vs New Zealand) and 5/52 (vs West Indies) which were spread across two bilateral ODI series at home.

The legendary pacer finished with a record 16 five-wicket hauls in ODIs. He took 416 wickets in 262 ODIs between 1989 and 2003.

The five-wicket haul against Ireland from Hasaranga is also the second-most expensive fifer in ODI history. The Sri Lankan spinner has so far taken 61 wickets in 44 ODIs.

The 25-year-old will be aiming to set a new world record for the most number of successive five-wicket hauls when he takes the field against Scotland on Tuesday which is Sri Lanka’ final group fixture.

Both Sri Lanka and Scotland have won all their three matches of the qualifier so far and have advanced to the Super Sixes from Group B. Oman is the third team to have progressed from their group with Ireland and UAE eliminated.

From Group A, hosts Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies have entered the next round while Nepal and USA have been eliminated.

A total of 10 teams are taking part in the tournament from which two will punch tickets for the ODI World Cup slated to be held later this year in India.