'Want India to Help us Build Stadium, Train Our Players': Irani Cricket Coach Asks BCCI for Help - WATCH

The BCCI is arguably one of the most influential cricketing bodies in the world. It has helped Afghanistan cricket flourish by offering the team grounds to play bilateral series. Realising the strength of the Indian cricket board, Iran U-19 coach Asghar Ali Raeisi has urged the BCCI for financial assistance to construct a world-class stadium in Chabahar. As per an ANI report, the Chabahar Free Zone (CFZ) has reserved ten hectares of land for constructing a cricket stadium with a capacity of 4,000 seats.

Speaking with the news agency, Raeisi requested BCCI to train aspiring cricketers in the region, hoping that they would get picked in the IPL someday and end up getting lucrative contracts.

“Iranian players have the talent to play good cricket internationally. But we fail to train them due to a lack of infrastructure. I wanted India to help us to build the stadium so Iranian players can prove their mettle in the world,” said Raeisi.

“We want Indian cricket management BCCI to train our players and umpiring in Iran so our players also can play cricket well,” he added.

The coach further mentioned that the young players of Iran admire Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni a lot. Raeisi also said the videos of the Indian stalwarts are often used to the Iranian cricketer understand the game better.

“Iranian cricketers take inspiration from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other young Indian cricket players,” said Raeisi.

Venues like Greater Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow have been the home grounds for the Afghanistan cricket team in the past. Eventually, Afghan players started participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi were the first from the country to play in the cash-rich tournament in 2016. Later, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman also joined the bandwagon. In 2023, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders while Naveen ul Haq was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants