'Wanted to End My Career At the Pinnacle': Stuart Broad Speaks to AB DeVillers on his Retirement

Stuart Broad who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, shared his view on preserving his long and illustrious Test career. He made the point of bringing an end to his professional career at its pinnacle which for him was the Ashes.

In a conversation with former South African captain, AB DeVilliers’s YouTube channel, Broad emphasised his fear of retiring late in his career where young batters would deem his bowling to be ‘rubbish.’

Broad announced his farewell to International cricket at the end of the 2023 Ashes. His illustrious career saw him pick 604 wickets from 167 matches, averaging 27.68. This also included 20 five-wicket hauls as well as three 10-wicket hauls.

Broad spoke on his choice to retire, he said, “For me, as I wrapped up, I craved the lingering taste of cricket as a beloved entity. I needed that assurance of still being able to withstand the top tier’s intensity.” He cited his biggest fear being the potential outcome of a young talented batter terming his bowling as ‘rubbish’.

Broad, who is 37 years old, was able to come to terms with hanging up his boots easily once he was able to acknowledge his need to finish at the top. He even stated his lifelong dream of seeing England go toe to tow against Australia, calling it, “the apex of my professional life."

One of the most important records the English fast-bowler holds is the record of being the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Ashes. He has 153 wickets from 40 games whilst averaging, 28.96. After announcing his retirement after the end of Day 3 of the final Ashes test, held at the Oval. Broad was crucial as he picked the wickets of Todd Murphy and wicket-keeper, Alex Carey as he secured the win for England, thereby levelling the series 2-2.

Looking back at how the Test ended, Broad said, “The fairy-tale end was beyond my imagination, with claiming the final wicket of the last Test, a moment which hasn’t truly sunken in yet. It’s been only 10 days since and I sit here calm and relaxed, with no regrets and a tranquil sense of fulfilment.”