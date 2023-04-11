'Was so Glad That a Bowler Had The Courage to do it': R Ashwin Lauds Harshal Patel's Non-striker Run-out Attempt

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to Harshal Patel’s non-striker run-out attempt during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match in the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League. Patel tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker end but failed to hit the bails as the LSG tailender survived and the visitors managed to register a nervy 1-wicket defeat at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

It was the final ball of the game and LSG needed one run to win the match while RCB were relying on Harshal to tie the match. Bishnoi left the crease early in the attempt to steal the single on the last ball but Harshal saw it and went for the non-striker run-out but missed the bails completely.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan missed the final ball but Dinesh Karthik fumbled behind the stumps while grabbing the ball as the LSG batters completed the run to win the match for their team.

Ashwin, who dismissed Jos Buttler via a non-striker run-out in IPL 2019, reacted to Harshal’s attempt on Monday at a crucial stage of the game.

“One ball, one to win. The non-striker is always going to run. I will stop every time and run a batsman out. I don’t see what the problem is," Ashwin told reporters.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

While the Rajasthan Royals pacer also hailed Harshal for his courage to do so and said hope the other bowlers also do it in crucial stages of the game.

“I was just watching the game and telling my wife he should run him out. And he did it. I was so glad and happy that a bowler had the courage to do it and I wish more bowlers do it," he said.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller. Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis’ brilliance to eke out a memorable win. Pooran recorded the season’s fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here