'Was Wondering How We Will Start': RR Captain Sanju Samson Happy With Clinical Performance

Sanju Samson admitted he was thinking about how his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals would start the season. And well before their opening match of IPL 2023, played against Sunrisers Hyderabad, came to an end on Sunday, Samson would have had a fair idea as RR produced a clinical show with the bat and the ball in a 72-run mauling of their opponent.

The victory was set up by their opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal running riot in the Powerplay. Buttler, the Orange Cap winner of last season, began from where he left IPL 2022 as he brought up a blistering half-century inside the Powerplay itself.

And Jaiswal was also in good nick as he also struck a solid fifty. The pair added 85 runs in 5.5 overs before Samson built on their contribution to score a half-century of his own and RR finished with a big total of 203/4 in 20 overs.

Samson was full of praise for his openers.

“Was wondering how we’ll start this season, very happy with this (performance)," Samson said during the post-match presentation. “Having batters like Buttler and Jaiswal, the mindset with which they play the powerplay we can expect such starts. We are a very good side, but you know this format. So we need to keep our heads down. Today was a very good start but we are looking at finishing things well."

Samson was the top-scorer of RR innings, hitting 55 off 32 with the help of three fours and four sixes. “For me, today I wanted to stay there and finish the innings," he said.

When asked if there are any weaknesses in RR, the 28-year-old replied, “We will find out as the tournament goes on."

For his quickfire half-century off just 20 deliveries, Buttler was declared player-of-the-match.

“We had a really good last season but this is a great marker for this time, we start fresh. I plan a bit but react on the day, assess the conditions and try and put pressure on the bowlers. Enjoying my cricket at the moment, playing with a clear mind," Buttler said.

