Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Streaming: How to Watch MLC 2023 Coverage on TV and Online in India?

Washington Freedom will be clashing against San Francisco Unicorns in the 11th match of the 2023 Major League Cricket.

Washington Freedom are third while San Francisco are fourth on the points table having played three games each.

The match will be hosted at the Church Street Park Stadium in North Carolina, United States on July 23 (IST). Both teams have suffered defeats at the hand of the Seattle Orcas while securing wins against the LA Knight Riders.

Washington Freedom conceded a defeat in their first group game against Seattle Orcas by five wickets. However, they bounced back with two back-to-back victories in their MLC campaign against Texas Super Kings by six runs and LA Knight Riders by six wickets.

San Francisco opened their MLC campaign with a win against MI New York. After losing early wickets in the game, Corey Anderson stepped up with a scintillating 91-run knock in only 52 balls, bringing the Unicorns back into the game. Shadab Khan also made an impact by scoring 61 runs in 30 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult.

These batting performances helped the Unicorns set a 215-run total and ultimately win the game by 22 runs. They lost their next game to Seattle Orcas before picking up another victory against LA Knight Riders.

Ahead of the MLC 2023 clash, here is all you need to know:

When will the Major League Cricket 11th T20 match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns be played?

The Major League Cricket 11th T20 match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will occur on July 23, Sunday.

Where will the Major League Cricket 11th T20 match Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns be played?

The Major League Cricket 11th T20 match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will be played at the Church Street Park Stadium in North Carolina, USA.

What time will the Major League Cricket 11th T20 match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns begin?

The Major League Cricket 11th T20 match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will start at 2:30 AM IST on July 23, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket 11th T20 match?

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns match will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket 11th T20 match live streaming?

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns For the Major League Cricket 11th T20?

Washington Freedom Probable XI: Matthew Short, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques (c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar

San Francisco Unicorns Probable XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux