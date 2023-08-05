'Undefeated and Unforgettable Journey': Washington Sundar Celebrates Memorable Deodhar Trophy Campaign

South Zone produced a dominating performance during the 2023 Deodhar Trophy as they became the champions while winning all their matches.

Allrounder Washington Sundar was chuffed to bits to have been part of South Zone’s memorable campaign.

He shared a picture of himself with the trophy on social media and wrote, “It was a great experience to be a part of this undefeated and unforgettable little journey."

Sundar has been quite impressive across formats but injuries have impacted his international career. He though returned to full fitness for the Deodhar Trophy and played an important role with the ball for South Zone, taking eight wickets in the tournament.

Another feat for South Zone!🧡🧡It was a great experience to be a part of this undefeated and unforgettable little journey. 🙌🏻 Time to Celebrate! 😁🧡#DeodharTrophy #SouthZone pic.twitter.com/wJc1gBoaT9 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) August 4, 2023

Sundar’s major contribution came in the final as he took three crucial wickets which heavily impacted East Zone’s chase of 329.

He dismissed their skipper Saurabh Tiwary followed by the scalps of Kumar Kushagra and in-form Riyan Parag.

Parag smashed 95 runs off just 65 balls and alongside Kushagra, who made 68, had brought the chase back on track after East Zone lost half their side for 115.

Parag was declared players of the series for his all-round play during the tournament.

He took 11 wickets which is the 3rd most in the tournament and scored 354 runs with an average of 88.50. Parag nearly took his team home in the final with his blistering innings but fell short as he succumbed to Sundar’s spin.

South Zone’s Rohan Kunnummal was chosen as player of the match for his outstanding century, scoring 107 runs from just 75 balls. He was well supported by N. Jagadeeshan and captain Mayank Agarwal both of whom scored brilliant half-century apiece.

Agarwal and Kunnumal were in the top-three of the leading run-getters of the tournament whereas five of their bowlers took eight wickets or more during the successful campaign.

Vidhwath Kaverappa led the bowling charts with 13 scalps to his name.