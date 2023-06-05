India Cricketer Washington Sundar's Twitter Account Hacked

Washington Sundar’s Twitter account appeared to be hacked on Monday as the Indian cricketer posted links directing users to Cryptocurrencies.

This is not the first instance of a social media account getting hacked in Indian cricket. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Twitter account had been hacked twice, in January of 2023 and in September 2021. Earlier this year, RCB was found to be posting NFT-related tweets on the timeline. Apart from changing the display picture, the hacker also changed the profile name to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ and posted NFT-related tweets. It also retweeted some other NFT-related users.

A year prior, in January of 2022, Krunal Pandya’s account was also hacked by a bitcoin scammer, who in one of the tweets made from the allrounder’s handle claimed to be selling the ‘account for bitcoins’.

Biggest AIRDROP of FF6000 NFT holders! People who have this NFT can claim $BEN and $LOYAL coin.Claim you AIRDROP via official website:https://t.co/sjPiaPtASN pic.twitter.com/DsXjr1aSzu — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 4, 2023

When one user asked on social media if Washington Sundar’saccount was hacked, “No" came from the handle.

No.— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 5, 2023

wdym?— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 5, 2023

As for Washington Sundar, the star all-rounder missed a huge portion of the 2023 IPL season due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder played only seven matches and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100. The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand. Sundar’s constant tussles with injuries have meant that the all-rounder has also missed quite a number of games for the Indian men’s cricket team with him playing very little cricket in the last few months.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished last at the end of the league phase of the 2023 Indian Premier League, with just four wins from their 14 games.

