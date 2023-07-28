Wasim Jaffer Posts EPIC Meme to Sum up India's Batting Order Shuffling During IND vs WI 1st ODI

Former Indian Wasim Jaffer reacted to India’s unusual batting lineup in the second ODI against West Indies with his own flair of wit. Jaffer posted a meme on Twitter, suggesting that the Men in Blue probably went the street cricket way to decide the batting order against the Windies.

Despite all the juggling in the batting line-up, India won the game by 5 wickets. Jaffer’s tweet soon went viral, prompting massive engagement on the platform.

Team India deciding batting order today 😛 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/FtkXDSG7bL— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 27, 2023

Indian fans did not seem particularly happy with the juggling. While some joked about it, others believed India should be taking their games more seriously.

In one of the replies, a fan joked about the line-up saying, “Guess they are using the same to finalise world cup venues!” Others understood that India losing wickets to such an unproven bowling line-up cannot be a good thing.

“But it’s not good to see chasing 115 and aise fall of wickets against that bowling line-up,” a person wrote while another added. “India lost 5 wickets chasing 115 vs a team not qualified for ODI WC”.

But it’s not good to see chasing 115 and aise fall of wickets against that bowing line up— Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) July 27, 2023

India lost 5 wickets chasing 115 vs a team not qualified for ODI WC 😂😂IPL Legends pic.twitter.com/gyvFTOZMeC — Cover Drive (@KingsCoverDrive) July 27, 2023

Virat Kohli didn’t make it to the pitch during India’s batting innings against the West Indies. Several fans were disappointed to not see their favourite player perform. A fan replied, “And as always Virat was unlucky, he didn’t get to bat because of this.” Another suggested, “Meanwhile Kohli forgot to put his hand here.”

And as always virat was unlucky he didn't get to bat because of this 😭😩— Asjad Khan 🇮🇳 (@AsjadKh95895411) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile Kohli forgot to put his hand here.— DK (@CricCrazyDK) July 27, 2023

India took on West Indies in the first ODI of their international series at the Kensington Oval Barbados. In the Test matches against the Windies, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had proven to be the ideal opening duo as they had rained in runs against the Caribbean side.

In the 50-over format, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill took charge of the proceedings, after a brilliant performance by the bowling unit. Indian bowlers curbed the West Indies at a humble total of 114 runs in only 23 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combined for seven wickets in the game.

In reply, Ishan Kishan scored 52 runs in 46 balls, hitting seven boundaries and one six during the game. Shubman Gill was quite far from his usual best as he scored only seven runs in 16 balls. The next batter to fall was Suryakumar Yadav who managed just 19 runs in 25 balls. Hardik Pandya also could not make much impact and was run out by Yannic Cariah.

Shardul Thakur was the final batter to lose his wicket as he was sent packing at a single run in four balls. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja then guided India to victory.