WATCH: AB De Villiers’ Wife Danielle Supports KKR, Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Pure Love’

Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom is just not limited by any boundary. And it has been proved yet again as AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle labelled Kolkata Knight Riders as her favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team only for the Badshah of Bollywood.

The de Villiers couple, ahead of KKR’s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 6, took part in a fun-filled quick-fire round. A clip of the session was shared on the official Twitter page of JioCinema.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

During the conversation, AB and Danielle were questioned about their favourite artist, cuisine as well as the IPL team. While the other two answers were similar from both, Danielle stunned the RCB legend, revealing her most admired franchise. She said, “KKR is Shah Rukh Khan’s team. He is pure love.”

Although, in terms of food and music taste, the couple hold similar interests. Asked about their favourite artist, AB and Danielle took the name of the band Coldplay. In reply to the query about their favourite cuisine, the couple immediately said in unison, “Sushi.”

After knowing the name of his wife’s favourite IPL team, AB got entirely baffled as he probably expected the answer to be RCB, a franchise with whom the cricketer spent the prime of his IPL career.

Ahead of the season, the South African legend was also inducted into their Hall of Fame, alongside Chris Gayle.

Soon after the video surfaced on the microblogging site, a lot of users marked their presence in the comment section. A person termed AB de Villiers and Danielle a “cute couple.”

Cute Couple 🥺💞— 🇮🇳ꪜ𝐢𝐧𝐨⁹⁶🚩 (@Vinod96s) April 6, 2023

A Shah Rukh Khan fan underlined the Bollywood Superstar’s immense popularity across the globe, calling him “King Khan.”

King Khan— Fan (@SalmannFan) April 6, 2023

A fan quipped, “Tell me this was not staged.”

Tell me this isn’t staged 😜— ʞuoW ǝɥ⊥ ♝ LIBERTY ISN'T PERSONAL (@UnusualMonk) April 6, 2023

Another fan noted, “Couple goals.”

Couple goals😂— Golem (@gole_m27) April 6, 2023

RCB entered IPL 2023 with the aim of lifting their maiden title. They pulled off a positive start to the campaign, getting the better of five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the opening clash.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

However, they failed to continue the winning momentum in the second game against KKR. In the high-scoring affair at Eden Gardens, the Faf du Plessis-led unit was brought down to their knees by Kolkata’s spinner trio of Varun Chakravarty, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma. The visiting unit was bundled out in 17.4 overs, falling 81 runs short of the mammoth 205-run target.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here