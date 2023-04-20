Watch: After Impressive Show With The Ball, Arjun Tendulkar Flaunts His Big-hitting Skills

Arjun Tendulkar has been the talk of the town since his impressive over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match that saw him defend 22 runs and also pick up a maiden wicket in the tournament. Several former cricketers have pointed out how well he executed his yorkers with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma praising the youngster for having a clear mindset.

If you thought Arjun is just a left-arm fast bowler, think again.

MI have shared a clip of their ‘specialist bowlers’ showing their power-hitting skills in the net which includes Arjun, who made his IPL debut last week against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Last year, Arjun made a memorable first-class debut for Goa, emulating his famous father Sachin Tendulkar by hitting a century. He scored 120 against Rajasthan and also picked up three wickets as well in an impressive all-round performance.

In fact, the 23-year-old had an impressive outing for Goa across formats including in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as well.

Arjun was bought by MI during the 2021 auction but had to wait three years before getting his first IPL game.

“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and execute it," Arjun said after MI’s win over SRH in Hyderabad. “Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side."

MI captain Rohit said Arjun is confident about his role.

“Arjun has been a part of this team for the last three years. I have seen him grow over the years. He understands what he wants to do and he is quite confident about what he wants to do for the team as well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

