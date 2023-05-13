Watch: After Jumpsuit, MI's Nehwal Wadhera Given Another Unique Punishment For Coming Late to 'Batters Meeting'

Mumbai Indians punished youngster Nehal Wadhera for coming late to the team batters’ meeting. He was not fined any money but the punishment left him a bit embarrassed at the airport. The young cricketer from Ludhiana was bought for INR 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The southpaw has been performing consistently well for Mumbai Indians this season as first grabbed the limelight for hitting the first 100-meter plus six of the tournament, breaching the mark at just 22 years of age.

Mumbai Indians on Saturday, posted a video on Twitter where Wadhera can be seen wearing pads at the airport - which was his punishment for coming late at the team’s meeting.

“#MumbaiIndians youngster #NehalWadhera turned all heads at Mumbai airport with his punishment #OOTD. He was captured with his pads on instead of traditional jumpsuit. According to our sources, #Nehal regrets being late for batters meeting," Mumbai Indians posted on Twitter.

Earlier, the punishment for latecomers in MI was to wear jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, the southpaw has been in good form on his debut IPL season and has scored 198 runs in 10 matches thus far. Against Chennai Super Kings, he batted at no. 3 and scored a solid 64 to help MI finish with a respectable total at Chepauk. While against RCB he scored another half-century and shared a solid partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to help MI gain two points.

Wadhera made an impressive debut in the Ranji Trophy, scoring a magnificent 123 against Gujarat in January and followed it up with an even more impressive 214 against defending champions Madhya Pradesh. In his debut Ranji season, he amassed 376 runs in seven innings at an average of 53.71, and two hundreds to his name.

While Mumbai are currently placed at the third spot on points table and the win over Gujarat Titans has helped them get closer to the playoffs spot.