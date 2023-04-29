WATCH: Angry Ricky Ponting Gives Frigid Stare After DC Captain David Warner Falls for a 2-ball Duck

While the other top-order batters have been struggling to find runs, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is performing with utmost grit. Though his strike rate has been questioned on multiple occasions, he has been the highest run-getter for his side. With 306 runs in 7 games, the ace Australian batter is currently in sixth place on the Orange Cap list.

On Saturday, Warner had a chance to jump higher in the tally as Delhi Capitals hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium but to everyone’s surprise, he was knocked over by former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the very second ball of DC’s chase of 198. The veteran India fast bowler bowled a bit fuller on off that kept low. Warner looked to heave it away but only managed to get an inside edge back onto the stumps.

Warner looked extremely disappointed on his way back to the dugout but Ricky Ponting’s expression was not worth giving a miss. The DC head coach looked extremely miffed and seemed to be giving a death stare to the captain of the team.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma showcased his masterclass with the bat, hammering a 36-ball 67 to set the stage for Heinrich Klaasen, who provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 53 as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted an impressive 197 for 6. The SRH opener seemed to be in a completely different mindset, firing 12 fours and a six, even as the others struggled on the two-paced wicket.

While the left-hander looked on song, the rest of the batting line-up continued to stutter, scoring in single digits. However, Klaasen’s 27-ball-knock ensured that momentum is not lost with as many as 62 runs coming off the last five overs. The Proteas batter added 53 of 33 balls with Abdul Samad (28 off 21 balls) and 35 off 18 balls with Akeal Hosein (16 off 10 balls) as SRH posted the highest score at the Kotla this season.

For the capitals, Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 4-1-27-4, while Axar Patel (1/29) picked up a solitary wicket. Ishant Sharma also got one in his three overs.

(With Agency Inputs)

