WATCH: Annoyed Rohit Sharma Asks Cameraman to Stop Filming Him During Rain Break

The rain halted the high-octane clash between India vs Pakistan a couple of times during the first innings on Saturday. The weather forecast in Pallekelle was overcast before the start of the game as ahead of the toss, slight drizzle meant the ground was covered. But 13 minutes ahead of the toss, rain stopped and covers were taken off.

Meanwhile, after just 4.2 overs, the rain returned and the play was stopped with India 15/0 at that time. During the rain break the broadcasters tried to get a byte of Rohit Sharma from the dugout near the boundary line but the Indian skipper was not impressed with that. Rohit told them to not shoot the video and asked them to take the camera down.

Rohit Sharma is asking camera man to stop filming him.

Meanwhile, the rain break worked well in Pakistan’s favour as they got two big wickets in quick succession when the play resumed.

The premier Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got the prized wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to rock India after the brief rain break.

The Indian skipper started solid and hit a couple of boundaries off Shaheen’s delivery but the rain break broke his momentum. Rohit was on 11 when the rain stopped play and when it resumed, he failed to add any to his score and was bowled by Shaheen on the final ball of fifth over.

Meanwhile, Rohit elected to bat first despite the overcast conditions as he wanted the team to embrace the challenge.

“We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can’t think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let’s see what we can achieve in this tournament. It’s a quality tournament with quality oppositions. At the end of the day we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we got three seamers. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja," Rohit said at the toss.