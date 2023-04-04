WATCH: Anrich Nortje Announces his Arrival by Knocking Over Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill With Unplayable Deliveries

Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje ran riot with his pace bowling against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday. Nortje’s rapid pace was too much for the Gujarat Titans openers as both Wriddhiman Saha and Anrich Nortje became his victims.

Nortje made an instant impact on his first game of the season as he rattled Saha’s stumps on the first ball of his spell. It was a 143.5kph delivery and Saha just failed to put the bat to it and got castled for 14. While he got the better of Shubman on the first ball of his second over as this time it was even quicker than before with 148.8 kph as it was the same result as the talented GT opener had no answer for that.

Earlier, Nortje gave a finishing touch to Delhi Capitals’ innings with a boundary on the last ball as the hosts posted 162/8 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals top-order’s also struggled against genuine quick bowling worsened as the home team were 20-25 runs short at Kotla track.

Had Axar Patel (36 off 22 balls) not used his long handle to good effect, even 150 would have looked a distant reality for DC.

Mohammed Shami (3/41 in 4 overs) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29 in 4 overs) intimidated the top-order in the first 10 while Rashid Khan (3/31 in 4 overs) hardly faced any trouble while keeping the batters under check for the better part of the innings.

Just a month after Kotla produced a turner for the Test against Australia, the change in nature of the track was palpable as the balls literally flew off the surface. At times, it felt that it wasn’t David Warner (37 off 32 balls) or Sarfaraz Khan’s (30 off 33 balls) bat that hit the ball but the other way round.

