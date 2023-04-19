WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Claims His Maiden IPL Wicket, Helps Mumbai Indians Claim 14-run Win Over SRH

Mumbai Indians young pacer Arjun Tendulkar claimed his first IPL wicket on Tuesday as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the final over of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Arjun, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL debut on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-arm pacer bowled two overs on his debut but remained wicketless.

Mumbai Indians gave Arjun a bigger role on Tuesday as he was asked to bowl the crunch final over with 20 runs to defend. The young paceman was right on the money and defended the target quite comfortably. He relied heavily on the wide yorkers to outsmart the batters. On the fifth ball of the over, he got the better of Bhuvneshwar to open his IPL account and seal the win for his team.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

Arjun ended the match with economical figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs as Mumbai Indians won the match by 14 runs. It was their third victory in a row.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old also shared his excitement after getting the maiden IPL wicket as he also opened up on his plan in the final over.

“Obviously, it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side," Tendulkar said after the match.

He further stated that he and Sachin discuss the tactics before very match and his father always advise him to back his skills.

“I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best. We (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it," he said.

