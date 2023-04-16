CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Receives His Debut Cap from Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 16:08 IST

Arjun Tendulkar receives his debut cap from Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (Photo iplt20.com)

Right before the toss, Arjun received his debut cap from Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in a team huddle

After warming the bench for an entire season, Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, made his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. The left-arm all-rounder was handed his cap at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the venue where his father played the last game of his international career in 2013.

Right before the toss, Arjun received his debut cap from Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in a team huddle. Besides Tendulkar, South Africa’s Duan Jansen also made his IPL debut on Sunday, against KKR.

Meanwhile, a video was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Arjun and Duan could be seen getting their caps from two stalwarts of the teams.

“A Special Occasion. That moment when Arjun Tendulkar received his @mipaltan cap from @ImRo45,” the tweet read.

Mumbai Indians won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and opted to bowl first. Regular captain Rohit Sharma has caught a stomach bug, and Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead in his absence.

“Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes onto the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is the same,” Surya said at the toss.

It was a good toss to lose for KKR captain Nitish Rana as the visitors wanted to bat first. KKR have fielded an unchanged playing XI for the game against five-time champions.

“We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings I think. One player can’t win you a tournament, it’s a team sport. It’s good for us, that everyone is scoring runs. We’ll target to score around 180 on this wicket, we are playing with the same team,” said KKR skipper Nitish Rana.

(With Agency Inputs)

