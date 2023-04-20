WATCH: Attentive Jitesh Sharma Grabs a Stunning Catch to Dismiss RCB Captain Virat Kohli

Punjab Kings’ wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma grabbed a sensational catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the crucial Indian Premier League match on Thursday at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Kohli scored back-to-back centuries in IPL 2023 as he scored a sensible 59 runs off 47 balls against PBKS. It was a special game for the 34-year-old as he returned as RCB captain due to Faf du Plessis’ fitness concerns.

However, Kohli failed to convert his half-century into a triple-digit score. It was his fourth IPL century this season so far.

It was the first ball of 17th over as Harpreet Brar pitched it outside leg and Kohli tried to play it fine but only managed to get an edge on it. Wicketkeeper Jitesh was very attentive and grabbed a stunning diving catch to end Kohli’s stay in the middle.

Harpreet Brar strikes twice ⚡️⚡️He gets Virat Kohli & Glenn Maxwell back to back! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CQekZNsh7b#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/xocishKy1Q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

The stand-in RCB captain hit five fours and a six during his 47-ball stay in the middle.

Kohli last captained RCB way back in IPL 2021 Eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders, however, his side ended up on the losing side.

He relinquished the RCB captaincy after IPL 2021 as the franchise signed Faf in the 2022 mega auction to take over the charge of the unit. In his first season at RCB, Du Plessis led them to the playoffs.

Kohli said Faf can’t field because of a bruised rib but will play in the batting innings as an Impact Player. He added that Faf will be replaced by seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar in the playing eleven at the innings break.

“We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, and some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, making the most of crunch situations, we haven’t done that so far in the tournament," he said.

