Watch: Australia Rugby League Side Mocks Jonny Bairstow's Lord's Dismissal

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s took the internet by storm. It has been almost a week since the incident but the controversy refuses to die down. The debate has now reached the rugby field. Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) side Canberra Raiders made fun of Bairstow by recreating the English cricketer’s Lord’s dismissal. After scoring against St George Illawarra Dragons, the Canberra Raiders players reproduced the way Bairstow was sent back to the dressing room in the Lord’s Test. “One of the all time try celebrations,” read the caption of the post.

One of the all time try celebrations 🏏#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/UMb4ltdbBY— Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) July 7, 2023

On day five of the second innings, Australia picked up the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the 52nd over. Bairstow decided to leave his crease before the ball was dead. Seeing Bairstow outside his crease, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey produced a throw aimed at the stumps. The third umpire adjudged Bairstow out, leaving England cricketers and fans miffed.

After the conclusion of the second Test, England skipper Ben Stokes expressed his displeasure over the way Jonny Bairstow was dismissed. Stokes claimed that he would not have done anything similar to win a game. “I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no,” Stokes told BBC.

Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal was a huge turning point in the game as it exposed England’s tail. After Bairstow was sent back for 10, Ben Stokes came up with a resilient batting to keep his side alive in the contest. Taking on the Aussie bowling unit almost single-handedly, Stokes pulled off a spectacular knock of 155 off 214 balls. Stokes’ brilliance with the bat was not enough to secure a win for England. Chasing a target of 371, the hosts were bowled out for 327. The 43-run victory at Lord’s helped the Pat Cummins-led side in claiming a 2-0 lead in the Ashes.

Australia and England are currently involved in the third Ashes Test which is being played at Headingley in Leeds.