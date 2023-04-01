WATCH: Axar Patel Gets The Better of Dangerous Kyle Mayers With an Unplayable Delivery

Delhi Capitals vice-captain Axar Patel produced an absolute beauty to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants batter Kyle Mayers in the Indian Premier League 2023 clash on Saturday. Delhi Capitals were in search of a special delivery as Mayers was smacking the bowlers all over the park and Axar delivered it for his side.

Mayers set up the foundation of a big total for Lucknow Super Giants as he smashed 73 runs off 38 balls which was laced with 7 sixes and 2 fours. He batted with a sublime strike rate of 192.11.

It was the 12th over of the match when Axar Patel delivered the ball of the season so far which turned back in for Mayers who went for the cut shot. The ball hit the timber to end the southpaw’s stay in the middle.

Watch - Axar Patel Castled Kyle Mayers

!Only a special delivery like this one could have got Kyle Mayers out today Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/086EqX92dA #TATAIPL#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/ka9JIO2KD1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2023

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against LSG at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. LSG are playing their first-ever game at home since joining IPL last year.

Delhi Capitals skipper Warner said they want to be sure of what to chase as this is the first match on this pitch. “Going to have a bowl. For us it’s about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase," he said.

Warner said they will take a call on the Impact Player at the appropriate time. “It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I’m excited to be back. Playing in front of a big crowd is quite exciting," Warner said adding that the players have sent their best wishes to regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from a car accident.

The home team lost their skipper early as KL Rahul struggled to get going and was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya for just 8. Mayers shared a crucial 79-run stand for the second wicket with Deepak Hooda who played a second fiddle with his 17-run knock.

