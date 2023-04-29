WATCH: Axar Patel's Breath-taking Catches Help Mitch Marsh Jolt SRH Middle-order

Mitch Marsh hogged the focus light with his superb bowling on Saturday night as Delhi Capitals (DC) hosted Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. After opting to bat first, the Orange Army went off to a flyer with opener Abhishek Sharma smashing a 25-ball fifty. But it was the 9th over which pushed the visitors on the back foot for some time. The Aussie all-rounder.

It was just the second delivery of the 9th over when Marsh bowled a short ball on the middle-stump line. Markram looked to pull it away but mistimed it in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Axar Patel settled under it and pouched it safely.

A delivery later, Marsh banged again and added Harry Brook’s woes in the ongoing season of the tournament. The delivery, pitched in the middle, stuck to the surface a bit. Brooks went for the pull but a mistimed shot cut his innings down before it could take off. Once again, Axar Patel appeared in the picture, juggling it over his head but the ball fell in his hands safely in the end.

Aiden Markram ✅Harry Brook ✅Two wickets in no time, courtesy of Mitchell Marsh 😎

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi. The visitors handed a debut to West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein while Abdul Samad made a comeback to the side.

“We are going to bat. Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn’t be much dew tonight. Hopefully, we bat well and put in a good total. All experimentation is finished, time to get results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy,” said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals also made one change with Priyam Garg making his debut for the side and replacing Aman Khan.

“It’s about putting the best foot forward and adapting to the conditions. We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put on a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs. Home and away (games) that’s a bit challenging, but we are enjoying it. Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out,” said Warner at the toss.

