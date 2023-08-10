WATCH: Baba Aparajith Involved in Heated Argument With Umpire, Players After Controversial Dismissal

Cricket may be called the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ but even then there have been plenty of high-octane un-gentlemen-like moments in the history of the sport. During the recently concluded Ashes 2023, many players clashed with other and Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s angry outburst during the series against Bangladesh also proved to be a very controversial moment.

During the second T20I between India and West Indies, Nicholas Pooran was seen having a word with the umpires after which the star batter was reprimanded and it’s not a new sight these days to see the players having a go at the umpires. A similar incident panned out during a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Division 1 game involving Baba Aparajith.

During the match between Jolly Rovers CC and Young Stars Cricket Club, Aparajith was given out by the umpire but the batter disagreed and got involved in an ugly spat with the official as well as opposition players.

Despite being given out, Aparajith continued to argue his case and spent five minutes on the field before eventually walking back in anger.

Watch:

‘The Umpire’s decision is final’Baba Aparajith: Hold my bat! pic.twitter.com/A4Cd6sOV8g— FanCode (@FanCode) August 9, 2023

The fiasco unfolded when Aparajith was batting at 34 facing Jolly Rovers CC skipper Hari Nishannth. A turning delivery from the bowler struck the batter on the pads and GS Raju who was stationed at forward short leg completed the catch.

While the bowler and the fielders appealed, the umpire agreed and gave it out but Aparajith was livid. The Tamil Nadu batter continued his protests and after an animated discussion, the Aparajith had to walk back while having an ugly spat with one of the opposition players as he made his way into the dugout.

Eventually, the dismissal made little impact as Baba Aparajith’s side won the match by four wickets. Earlier, Young Stars were reduced to 32/2 after seven overs but Aparajith and Sai Sudharsan steadied the ship as they scored 42 runs in tandem bringing their side back in the contest with their partnership.