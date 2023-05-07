WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Brilliant Yorker to Get Rid of Jos Buttler During RR vs SRH in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 214 for the loss of just 2 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the IPL 2023 on Sunday.

English batsman Jos Buttler, once again produced a brilliant knock of 95 runs, before he was dismissed 5 runs short of the ton by Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Buttler was in fine touch and all signs pointed to yet another ton for the classy Englishman, but Bhuvneshwar had other ideas as he came up with a brilliant yorker to trap the batsman in front of the wicket and sent him back to the pavilion with a successful DRS call.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to have a bat first against Aiden Markram’s SRH and started well as Buttler and promising young left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 54-run stand for the first wicket.

Jaiswal’s evening came to an end as he succumbed to a Marco Jansen delivery and Samson walked in to bat.

The Indian and Englishman shared the crease for a 138-run partnership for the second wicket and took the sting out of the Hyderabad bowling. Buttler was closing in on his century when Bhuvneshwar produced the killer delivery to get rid of the dangerous batsman.

Buttler’s innings was sprinkled with 10 fours and 4 sixers as he smashed the bowling attack all over the park.

Shimron Hetmyer came in to replace Buttler, while Samson continued the onslaught at the other end.

The RR captain produced some brilliant strokes to bring up his 50 as he ended the evening unbeaten on 66 from the 38 balls he faced. Hetmyer also remained unbeaten at 7 runs off 5 deliveries as RR posted a total of 214.

Chasing the target, SRH opened their innings with Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh, who came in as an impact player in place of pacer T Natarajan.

