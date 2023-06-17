WATCH: Brad Currie Takes One of The Best Catches of All Time During T20 Blast Match; Ben Stokes, Dinesh Karthik React

Scotland cricketer Brad Currie grabbed one of the best catches in cricket history during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Sussex and Hampshire. Currie stunned the cricketing world with his mind-blowing fielding effort near the boundary rope as he covered a good amount of ground before jumping in the air to grab an absolute stunner on Friday night.

It was the penultimate over of the match and Hampshire were marching towards a win in the 184-run chase with Benny Howell and Chris Wood in the middle. With 23 runs required from 11 balls, Tymal Mills bowled a delivery in Howell’s slot as he smashed it hard over mid-wicket but Currie was present there to etch his name in the tournament’s history. He ran to his left and covered a long distance before grabbing a one-handed catch in the air. The Hampshire batter was absolutely stunned after his dismissal and so were Currie’s teammates who ran towards him to congratulate him.

“I think you just act on instinct," Currie said after the match.

“Out came a flying version of me and it just sort of stuck."

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOINGBRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME #Blast23 pic.twitter.com/9tQTYmWxWI — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 16, 2023

Several international cricketers including Dinesh Karthik and Ben Stokes reacted on Twitter.

The veteran Indian glovesman tweeted, “Has to be one of the greatest catches ever. The distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww."

Has to be one of the greatest catches everThe distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww https://t.co/IhOn5ecRzx — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 17, 2023

While, the England Test skipper had a one-word response to it, “Filth".

Meanwhile, Currie’s catch helped Sussex earn a crucial 6-run win over Hampshire. The Scottish cricketer also shone with the ball and claimed three wickets for just 27 runs in his four-over spell.

Despite the win, Sussex are currently placed at the 8th spot in the South Group of the T20 Blast with three wins in nine matches. While Hampshire are fourth as they missed the chance to move to third after the defeat on Friday.