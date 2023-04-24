WATCH: Brilliant Ravindra Jadeja Attempts No-look Run-Out, Bails Light up But Stay Intact

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja produced an incredible effort to attempt a no-look run-out against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at Eden Gardens. It was the last ball of the 9th over when Jason Roy hit it straight to Jadeja at the non-striker’s end and the southpaw picked the ball and attempted the no-look run out by throwing the ball back towards the stumps. Interestingly the ball hit the stumps and the bails lit up but didn’t come off as Rinku Singh who was at the danger end survived. Roy tried to steal the single after the failed attempt and almost got himself out.

After missing the chance to get Rinku out, Jadeja attempted to get Roy out on the same ball via runout but that time MS Dhoni was a little late to dislodge the ball.

Earlier, Jadeja dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana in the mammoth 236-run chase at Eden Gardens. The left-handed batter tried to break the shackles against Jadeja and was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Jadeja also made a valuable contribution with the bat with his 8-ball 18 which was laced with a couple of sixes.

Meanwhile, a transformed Ajinkya Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 29-ball-71 while Shivam Dube muscled his way to another scintillating half-century in Chennai Super Kings’ imposing 235/4.

It was Rahane’s first half-century of this season as earlier he scored a 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians to help CSK outclass their arch-rivals at Wankhede Stadium.

The 34-year-old batter has been in incredible form after joining Chennai Super Kings and he scored his second fifty of the season in 24 balls. Rahane smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers left, right and center as he smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes during his majestic knock.

On a day, Eden immersed in a sea of yellow, KKR bowlers ran for covers with Kiwi opener Devon Conway once again leading the charge with a 40-ball-56, his fourth half-century of the season.

Conway once again found a fine ally in Ruturaj Gaikwad (35; 20b) as the duo put together 73-run (45b) for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Rahane shared an 85-run partnership for the third wicket with Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) to help CSK post the highest score at Eden Gardens in IPL. It was Dube who broke free against Varun Chakravarthy en route to his 20-ball fifty, his second too this season.

