WATCH: Busy With IPL 2023, Sikandar Raza Arranges Special Gift For Zimbabwe U19 Cricketers

From producing match-winning knocks to picking up crucial wickets- Punjab Kings cricketer Sikandar Raza has enthralled the cricket fraternity with his stellar all-around display. But Raza’s excellence has not been limited to his on-field prowess only. The Zimbabwe international has won hearts with gestures off the field. It is being learnt that Raza has facilitated cricket boots for the Zimbabwe U-19 cricketers.

The official Twitter handle of all Zimbabwe cricket’s junior teams, called ‘Minor Chevrons’, made the announcement on Twitter. In a video shared by ‘Minor Chevrons,’ the players could be seen absolutely elated after receiving the boots.

“Zimbabwe Cricket U19 stellar performance in India has not gone unnoticed, Puma Cricket has sponsored the whole team with cricket boots. Thank you Puma Cricket for the wonderful gesture. Many thanks to Sikandar Raza for facilitating,” the tweet read.

Zimbabwe cricket U19 Stellar performance in lndia has not gone unnoticed, @pumacricket has sponsored the whole team with cricket boots😍. Thank you @pumacricket for the wonderful gesture. Many thanks to @SRazaB24 for facilitating 🙏. @kwirirayi @larry_moyo @AdamTheofilatos pic.twitter.com/Tx6ELi3N70— Minor Chevrons (@MinorChevrons) April 26, 2023

Earlier, Sikandar Raza had bought Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets for Zimbabwe Under-19 cricketers. The players, thanks to Raza’s kind gesture, were present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to witness the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on April 22. In a video shared by ‘Minor Chevrons,’ the cricketers could be seen wholeheartedly rooting for Raza.

The Zimbabwe international, who was seen waving at the teenage players, replied, saying, “Thanks boys for coming and am sure some of you guys in good time will be here too in future. Best wishes for the tour.”

IPL Magic 😍@ZimCricketv U19 Coach Prosper Utseya had a surprise🎁 for the lads after today's impressive win, an IPL fixture courtesy of King 👑 @SRazaB24 who paid tickets for the whole team. Thank you Raza u made their dream come true. @kwirirayi @larry_moyo @AdamTheofilatos pic.twitter.com/gLbkVEd9ua— Minor Chevrons (@MinorChevrons) April 22, 2023

Thanks boys for coming and am sure some of you guys in good time will be here too in future Best wishes for the tour https://t.co/eTsCGspmG5 — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) April 23, 2023

Sikandar Raza secured his maiden IPL contract at the 2023 auction. The Punjab Kings franchise signed him for Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. He became just the third Zimbabwe cricketer- after Tatenda Taibu and Ray Price- to feature in the IPL. Raza made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1.

Raza recorded 16 runs and one wicket in that encounter. Punjab Kings had emerged victorious in that contest by seven runs (DLS method). After playing four matches in IPL till now, Raza has 79 runs and two wickets under his belt.

With eight points from seven matches, Punjab Kings are now placed in sixth position in the IPL 2023 standings. In their next match, they will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

