WATCH: Charged Up Virat Kohli Ecstatic After Mohammed Siraj's Direct Hit to Dismiss Harpreet Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a 24-run win over the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The team from Karnataka put up a total of 174 runs for the fall of 4 wickets in their 20 overs before managing to bowl PBKS out for 150 runs in 18.2 overs.

Stand-in captain Virat Kohli, who led the team to the win that takes the Bengaluru-based team to three wins in six games, looked ecstatic with the results as he seemed animated throughout the contest.

There was this particular moment where the former Indian captain seemed fired up as RCB bowler Mohammed Siraj produced a brilliant direct hit to get rid of PBKS batter Harpreet Singh in the last over of the powerplay.

Kohli opened the first innings of the game alongside South African Faf du Plessis after being put to bat by PBKS.

Kohli registered yet another half-century as he made 59 runs off 47 deliveries before falling prey to Harpreet Brar. While du Plessis also continued his fine form as he added 84 runs off just 56 balls.

PBKS bowler Nathan Ellis got rid off du Plessis before Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sent back to the dugout for a duck by Brar.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was also dismissed cheaply for 7 runs, while Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed saw the innings out.

Chasing 175, PBKS got off to a slow start as they lost early wickets in the form of Atharva Taide and Matthew Short as they fell to Siraj and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga respectively.

Siraj came in big as he scalped Englishman Liam Livingstone for 2 runs, before his scintillating run out to get rid of Harpreet Singh.

Sam Curran was also caught short of the crease as Hasaranga played the part in the Englishman’s runout.

PBKS opener Prabsimran Singh, who stood steadfast until now, went back to the dressing room after having made a 46-run contribution for the cause of his team off 30 deliveries. Jitesh Sharma, who scored 41 off 27 balls, was dismissed by Harshal Patel.

Hasaranga scalped the dangerous Shahrukh Khan before Siraj rounded off his brilliant performance on the day with two more scalps in the form of tail-enders Brar and Ellis to pick up the victory.

