WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Century on His Full-time Captaincy Debut For Sussex

Team India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a century for Sussex on his first match as full-time captain for the county side in the match against Durham in the County Championship Division Two on Friday. Pujara started his captaincy journey at a high by hitting a century in 134 balls. The talismanic batter slammed Brydon Carse for a couple of boundaries off Brydon Carse in the 55th over on the second day.

Walking to the middle when his team was at 44 for 2, Pujara scored 115 off 163 balls to cut short Durham’s lead as he shared a vital 112-run partnership with Tom Clark.

Sussex had bowled out Durham for 376 in the first innings.

Pujara, who joined Sussex last year, made an enormous impact by scoring 1094 runs County Championship runs, including a record-breaking three double centuries and finished the season with an average of 109.4. He led Sussex on multiple occasions as the interim captain as Tom Haines sustained an injury.

He has rich experience of leading a team in domestic cricket as he has led Saurashtra, Rest of India, West Zone, India A and B team in the past.

Sussex named Pujara a full-time skipper this season after his sensational season last season.

Pujara brought up his ton in 134 balls by slamming back-to-back boundaries on his full-time captaincy debut.

He was eventually trapped leg before by medium pacer Ben Raine. He scored 115 runs off 163 balls as his knock was laced with 13 fours and a six.

Pujara, who is a vital member of the Indian team that will play the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London in June, sent the ball to the fence 13 times and once over it during his innings.

Last season, Pujara had scored five hundred, and was the fourth-highest run scorer in the Championship. The right-handed batter’s stupendous form continued into the 50-over Royal London Cup, where he led the side in the absence of injured Tom Haines and guided the team to the semi-finals of the competition. In his nine Royal London Cup appearances, Pujara averaged 89.14 at a strike-right of 111.62, with a highest score of 174 off just 131 balls against Surrey.

